Everett Fields

Everett Fields Obituary
Fields, Everett
Everett Lonnie Fields, age 75, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at OSU Medical Center. Everett retired from the Columbus Dispatch after 33 years. He enjoyed retirement by fishing, camping, cruises, road trips in his truck/camper, and winters in Florida. Preceded in death by son Everett Lonnie Fields, Jr., parents and four siblings. Survived by daughter, Debbie Thornhill and her children, Ashley and Anthony "Talon"; step-daughters, Adena and Alena, their mother, Karen Fields, husbands, and children; sister, Lois (Ralph) Parsons; brother, Gene (Eva) Fields; family members and special friends.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
