Humphries, Everett
1925 - 2020
Everett Harold Humphries, 94, of West Jefferson, OH, passed away Wed., April 1, 2020 at Bluebird Retirement Community in London, OH. He was born on April 13, 1925 to the late Gabriel R. and Minnie (Conley) Humphries in New Boston, OH. Everett served in the U.S. Army during WWII and worked as a Millwright for Westinghouse in Columbus. Everett attended Southwest Freewill Baptist Church in Columbus. Everett was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Louise Humphries in 2007, brothers Ottis and Earl Humphries, sisters Garnet Stephens and Kathleen Locher. Everett is survived by wife, Olive M. (Brady) Humphries; sons, Ronald H. (Maureen) Humphries and James L. (Deanna) Humphries, all of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Eric (Liza) Humphries of Grove City, Allan (Devan) Humphries of Plain City, Dana (Calvin) Swyers of West Jefferson, Tammie (Chad) Cooper of Marysville; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Ruby of AZ; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service will be held at convenience of the family in Pleasant Hill Cemetery of West Jefferson with Rev. Alan Wright and Rev. Mike Blanton officiating. Donations may be made in his memory to the Southwest Freewill Baptist Church, Greenleaf Street, Columbus. Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, OH. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020