|
|
Myers, Everett
1929 - 2019
The Good Lord brought home Everett "Ev" Myers, age 90, on August 26, 2019, after a long and fulfilling life. He was born March 3, 1929 to the late Ernest and Pruda Myers. Ev was a Mifflin High School graduate, Korean War Veteran, and a retired employee of the Simmons Beautyrest Company where he spent 39 years. He was a loyal Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Ev was a lifelong bowler and took up golfing in his retirement, along with playing softball until he was near 80. He was an avid gardener his whole life and his vegetable garden was his annual pride and joy. Ev was a committed husband, father and grandfather, a genuine nice guy with an incredible sense of humor. He will be missed dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Salzgaber) Myers; son, Brian (Elizabeth) Myers; grandson, Kirk; sister, Helen Frazee, Columbus; sister-in-law, Sally Salzgaber, Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. Ev was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn McCarty. The family would like to thank all of their friends at Hilliard Assisted Living and Capital City Hospice for all their love and support. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in Ev's memory. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019