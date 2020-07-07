1/
Everett Treadway
1943 - 2020
Treadway, Everett
Everett Treadway Jr., Grove City, OH, passed away on 3 July 2020, in Appleton, WI. He was born on 1 June 1943 in Madison County, NC. He honorably served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring in 2001. Everett is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Nancy Stoll (Brian), Everett (Heather), Nicole VanderHorst (Tyler), and Jeffrey (Melissa); grandchildren, Bianca Benoit (Drew), Blake Stoll, Everett, Brailee and Wyatt Treadway; sister, Pauline Gaddy (Dan); brother, Walter (Carol); and best friends, Barry Heck, Michael and Patsy Payne. Preceded in death by father Everett Treadway Sr., mother Mae (Price) Treadway, sister Patsy Freeman and brother David Treadway. Service will be held at Grove City Vineyard Church, 3005 Holt Rd., Grove City, OH on 11 July at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation, www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org . Special thank you to Judy's family for their exceptional care of Everett during his illness.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
JUL
11
Service
02:00 PM
Grove City Vineyard Church
