Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
More Obituaries for Evonne Summerford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evonne Summerford


1932 - 2020
Evonne Summerford Obituary
Summerford, Evonne
1932 - 2020
Evonne Summerford, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born in McArthur, Ohio on March 4, 1932 to parents Cleo (Burt) and Owen Nichols. Evonne was a longtime employee of the State of Ohio, and retired from the Health Department in the 1980's. Throughout life she enjoyed her many road trips to Las Vegas, sending countless cards to all of her friends and family, and shared many adventures with her husband Larry. Evonne is preceded in death by her husband Larry Summerford, parents Cleo (Burt) and Owen Nichols, brother Clifton Nichols, brother Emmett Nichols, sister Marcella DeVoe, sister Freeda Stevens, and sister Phyrne Nichols. She is survived by daughter, Marsha Poundstone; brother, Frank Nichols; many beloved nieces and nephews; as well as countless other cherished friends. Services in her honor will be held at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel. The family will receive guests on March 1, 2020 from 1-3 pm, as well as from 9:30-10:30 am on March 2, 2020, with the funeral beginning at 10:30 am, and a graveside service to follow at Boblett Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
