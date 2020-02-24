|
Summerford, Evonne
1932 - 2020
Evonne Summerford, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2020. She was born in McArthur, Ohio on March 4, 1932 to parents Cleo (Burt) and Owen Nichols. Evonne was a longtime employee of the State of Ohio, and retired from the Health Department in the 1980's. Throughout life she enjoyed her many road trips to Las Vegas, sending countless cards to all of her friends and family, and shared many adventures with her husband Larry. Evonne is preceded in death by her husband Larry Summerford, parents Cleo (Burt) and Owen Nichols, brother Clifton Nichols, brother Emmett Nichols, sister Marcella DeVoe, sister Freeda Stevens, and sister Phyrne Nichols. She is survived by daughter, Marsha Poundstone; brother, Frank Nichols; many beloved nieces and nephews; as well as countless other cherished friends. Services in her honor will be held at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel. The family will receive guests on March 1, 2020 from 1-3 pm, as well as from 9:30-10:30 am on March 2, 2020, with the funeral beginning at 10:30 am, and a graveside service to follow at Boblett Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020