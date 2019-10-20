|
|
Meade, F. Carol
1935 - 2019
She was born May 17, 1935 in Berea, Kentucky, to her late parents, Robert G. and Wilma Anne Meade. Her early schooling was in Kentucky. Her father was a teacher and later joined the Boy Scouts of America in West Virginia so Carol had schooling in West Virginia. Carol later went to Berea College where she and her sister, Frieda graduated. She taught at several elementary schools in the Columbus area for a number of years. Carol went to the University of Kentucky for graduate studies. She was a faithful member and worker at the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church. She leaves a loving sister, one aunt, a great number of cousins, a host of friends, and many fellow teachers." Visitation for Carol will be at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Columbus, OH on Thursday, October 24, from 12 p.m. until time of her funeral service at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, OH. To share a special memory of Carol, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019