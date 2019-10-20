The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Meade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Carol Meade


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
F. Carol Meade Obituary
Meade, F. Carol
1935 - 2019
She was born May 17, 1935 in Berea, Kentucky, to her late parents, Robert G. and Wilma Anne Meade. Her early schooling was in Kentucky. Her father was a teacher and later joined the Boy Scouts of America in West Virginia so Carol had schooling in West Virginia. Carol later went to Berea College where she and her sister, Frieda graduated. She taught at several elementary schools in the Columbus area for a number of years. Carol went to the University of Kentucky for graduate studies. She was a faithful member and worker at the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church. She leaves a loving sister, one aunt, a great number of cousins, a host of friends, and many fellow teachers." Visitation for Carol will be at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Columbus, OH on Thursday, October 24, from 12 p.m. until time of her funeral service at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, OH. To share a special memory of Carol, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now