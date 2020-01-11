Home

Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Irene Godden


1932 - 2020
Faith Irene Godden Obituary
Godden, Faith Irene
Faith Irene Craig Godden, age 87 of West Jefferson, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kobacker House Hospice. She was born December 17, 1932 in Alton, the oldest daughter of Charles and Mildred Daniels Craig. Faith grew up in West Jefferson, graduated in the Class of 1950 and married her loving husband Willis C. "Red" Godden on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1953. Faith was a homemaker, a farmer's wife, a loving mother, an avid gardener, seamstress, excellent cook and a very talented tole painter. Faith was preceded in death by her husband, Willis C. "Red" Godden, her parents Charles Craig and Mildred Daniels Craig, granddaughter Amie Sickles Morgan and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Ruby and Arthur Farley. She is survived by her children Robert (Jean) Godden of West Jefferson and Kimberly (Michael) Duncan of Yellow Springs; sister Joan Craig of Tucson; grandson Cory (Melissa) Sickles, Bob Morgan (Amie's husband) all of Columbus; great grandchildren Josie, Ben and Will Morgan, nieces, nephew and many dear friends. Family and friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, West Jefferson where Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Burial and Graveside Service will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: (Madison County) Team: Amie's Angels at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=relay_donate_now&PROXY_TYPE=22&PROXY_ID=2489612&FR_ID=95843 or check to (Tag: Amie's Angels) mailed to Cory Sickles, Safe Harbor, 6099 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 or Kobacker House Hospice at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/YEH (please note in the comments field that donation is for Kobacker House). To view full obituary please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
