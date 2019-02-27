Home

Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek
1370 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
Faith Payton Obituary
Payton, Faith
Faith LaVaughn Payton, age 79, passed away on January 23, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida due to a stroke and associated medical complications. She was born June 24, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Glen; along with 3 children; 2 stepchildren; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial on March 23, 2019 at The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek, 1370 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio from 11am-2 pm, dress is casual and colorful. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Mission in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
