Reitter, Family
Richard Gabriel "Gabe" Reitter III age 50, his wife Jennifer Carolyn Reitter (Turnbull) age 49, their children Richard "Gabriel" Reitter IV age 15 and Grace Carolyn Reitter age 13 of Galena were all tragically taken home to be with their Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Gabe was born on March 1, 1969 the son of Richard Gabriel Reitter II and Carol (Oldford) Reitter Whisman. Jennifer was born on March 5, 1970 the daughter of Andrew Turnbull and Carolyn Turnbull Fredrick. Gabriel was born May 22, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. Grace was born July 14, 2005 in Columbus, Ohio. Gabe and Jennifer were married for 18 years. They will be in our hearts forever. The family was active members of the Vineyard Church Delaware County. Gabe was the founder and President of GIII Reitter Walls LLC. He was well known as a loving husband, father, boss and friend. Their belief in the Lord gave them strength and energy. Jennifer was a loving housewife and mother. Gabriel was a sophomore at Olentangy Berlin High School. Grace attended Berkshire Middle School as an 8th grader. They all loved their three dogs Ginger, Oreo and Bugsy, who also passed with the family. They are survived by Gabe's mother Carol, father Gabe, sisters Kristin, Mitzi (Ralph) Marcum and Natalie (Leigh) Frost. They are also survived by Jennifer's mother Carolyn, stepdad Denis Fredrick, and brother Jeff (Brittany) Turnbull, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins along with many other family and friends. Services will be held at Vineyard Church of Delaware County, 101 Cherry St (Rte. 36/37) in Sunbury Ohio. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm followed immediately by service at 6:30pm with Reverend Michael Haskins officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vineyard Church of Delaware or through GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-reitter-family?fbclid=IwAR2CaSv5m25l9aX1jy-d9T0HAJprsLvQMd_gg-EM7wfB63paC6X9ckxGSaY to assist the family. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019