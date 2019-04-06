|
|
Berman, Fannie
1936 - 2019
Fannie (Fran) Berman, 82 of Westerville passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Susan Wright and Sharon Corrao (Pete); and Grandsons: Jake Corrao and Ben Corrao. Fannie's family will receive friends for a celebration of her life 2 to 3 pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019