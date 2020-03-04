The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
1936 - 2020
1936 - 2020
Fannie L. Odom, 84, of Columbus, OH, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Survived by sons, Owens Odom Jr., William Odom (Wendy), Christopher Odom (Angela), Alfred Odom (Duretha); daughter, Emma Kounta, all of Columbus, OH; 21 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Roberta Smith and Ruth Townsel; brother, Robert Townsel; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 12Noon Saturday, March 7, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where family will receive friends after 10am Saturday until time of service. Pastor Kendall Latham officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Fannie's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
