Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Fannie Adelle Lynch, age 86, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born November 23, 1932 in Ruffin, North Carolina to Hubert and Sallie Adams. She spent her childhood and attended school in Jenkinjones, West Virginia. Fannie completed her education after moving to Columbus, Ohio and became a faithful member of Eliezer Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. She would later become a member of New Salem Baptist Church, as well. Fannie was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Roy E. Lynch, parents Hubert and Sallie Adams, brother Pete Adams, sister Eva Montgomery and son-in-law Ernest L. Perry, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Linnell Perry; grandson, Ernest (Kelly-Ann) Perry, Jr.; granddaughter, Anitra (Malcolm) Simmons; great grandson, Javan Simmons; great granddaughter, Madison Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 10a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where the family will receive friends from 9am until start of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. For full obituary visit Fannie's Tribute Wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
