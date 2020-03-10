|
|
Rudkevich, Fanya
1940 - 2020
Our family is very sad to announce the death of Fanya Rudkevich, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, on March 9, 2020. Fanya most recently resided in New Albany, OH with her husband Boris of almost 58 years. Fanya was a person who enjoyed life and made friends easily all over the world. She was feisty, creative, and kind, with a great sense of humor. She was a beautiful compassionate person. She also loved music, art, and literature. She is survived by her loving and grieving family members: her husband, Boris Rudkevich; her daughter, Victoria Loewengart and son-in-law, Steven Loewengart; her son, Eugene Rudkevich (Feenix Pan); and her grandchildren, Gina, Sophie, Alexa, and Byron. Our sweet Fanya, "mama", and "babushka" will be sorely missed by all. A memorial service for Fanya Rudkevich, officiated by Rabbi Benji Bar-Lev, will be held at 12noon on Sunday, March 15th at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Fanya Rudkevich's memory to Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (https://www.fpconservatory.org/). For a more detailed obituary visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020