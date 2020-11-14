Brooks, Farley
1962 - 2020
Farley Darnell Brooks, age 58, passed away November 10, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10 am on Friday, November 20, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Darnell together at a distance. Interment Union Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Darnell's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
