Blessing, Faye
1930 - 2019
Faye Cello Blessing age 89, Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was a devoted Christian and Republican. Preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Marvin Blessing; parents, Job and Earnie Blessing; 5 sisters and brothers. Survived by 2 sons; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Monday 12:00 Noon. Pastor Gary Nelson officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019