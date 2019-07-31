|
Farmer-Sedgwick, Faye
1942 - 2019
Faye I. Farmer-Sedgwick, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born on June 6, 1942 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of retired Air Force Veteran, Lawrence Farmer and Ida Alberta Farmer. She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Farmer and Alberta Farmer, her grandparents Faye Johnson, Mary Canada, brother Lawrence Farmer, late husbands Ralph Sedgwick and John L. Cotner and son Marcus J. Cotner. She leaves to mourn and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Ida Cotner-Common, Eliza Annette Cotner, Susan Cotner; grandchildren, Phillip D. Dupree, Quintin T. Cotner, Zachary N. Common; great grandchildren, Nevea Dupree, Deziah Dupree, Damia Dupree; and numerous loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 10am (visitation) and service at 11am at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019