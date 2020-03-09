|
Ross, Faye
1925 - 2020
Faye Adkins Ross, age 94, passed away at Doctors Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by infant son Dwight, husband of 50 years, Charles Ross, daughters Brenda, Crystal and Joyce. Survived by children, Gene, Donna, Naomi, Roger, Dennis, Kathie, Carolyn, Angela, Mark, Belinda, Theresa, Laura and Dwayne; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faye's beautiful soul has gone home. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Monday, March 9 from 4-7 P.M., where service will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 A.M. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020