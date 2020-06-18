Faye Taylor
Taylor, Faye
1935 - 2020
Faye Arlene Taylor, 85, passed away June 17, 2020. She was preceded by husband Robert E. Taylor, father Ernest O. Eubanks, mother Doris E. Custer, brothers Ernie and Pat, sister Doris. Faye is survived by sons, Mark and Mike Taylor; brother, Ron Custer; sister, Judy Owens; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her Alkire Park Community friends. Private Graveside Service at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Newcomer SW, is honored to serve the family. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
