Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Circleville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
23341 OH-104
Circleville, OH
1951 - 2019
Faye Tewell Obituary
Tewell, Faye
1951 - 2019
Faye Mystery Tewell, fell asleep in death on December 15, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, John W. Tewell; children, John V. Tewell, Melany F. (David) Shawver, Jordan M. Tewell, and Cody A. Tewell; grandchildren, Christian D. Tewell and Ryan B. Tewell. Faye was a wonderful wife and mother, and a dedicated and faithful servant of Jehovah. Her family shares her strong faith in the resurrection. Memorial service will be at the Circleville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 23341 OH-104, Circleville, Ohio 43113 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3PM. Brother Craig Harmon officiating. www.jw.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
