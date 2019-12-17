|
Tewell, Faye
1951 - 2019
Faye Mystery Tewell, fell asleep in death on December 15, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, John W. Tewell; children, John V. Tewell, Melany F. (David) Shawver, Jordan M. Tewell, and Cody A. Tewell; grandchildren, Christian D. Tewell and Ryan B. Tewell; sister in law, Dola "Dittie" Lephart. Faye was a wonderful wife and mother, and a dedicated and faithful servant of Jehovah. Her family shares her strong faith in the resurrection. Memorial service will be at the Circleville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 23341 OH-104, Circleville, Ohio 43113 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3PM. Brother Craig Harmon officiating. www.jw.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019