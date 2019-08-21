|
Tharp, Faye
1920 - 2019
Faye Louise (Kennedy) Tharp, 99, passed Aug. 16, 2019 at home in Whitehall, OH. Born to Pearl and Vina Kennedy Feb. 29, 1920 in Wellsville, OH, she was raised in Summit Station, OH. Faye married George W. Tharp on Oct. 13, 1940. She was employed by Fur, Fish and Game Magazine, and later retired from Sam's Club at age 90. Faye is mourned by daughters, Carolyn (John) Norris and Lisa Cotterman; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside ceremony will be held 11:30am at Glen Rest Cemetery Sat., Aug. 24, 2019. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Please see www.evansfuneralhome.net for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019