1/
Fedele Ingrassia
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Ingrassia, Fedele
1947 - 2020
Fedele P. "Fred" Ingrassia, a very proud Italian, who also was often called "Pops", passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Doctors Hospital West. He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam, in the 1st Calvary. An avid New York Yankees fan. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Marie Ingrassia, brother Nicholas Ingrassia. Survived by wife, Elizabeth; children, Maria Mills, Elizabeth (Matt Swafford) Ingrassia and Joseph (Michelle) Ingrassia; grandchildren, Abner, Alex, David and Nicholas; numerous other family and friends. Graveside service and inurnment will be Friday, November 27, 2020, 11AM at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
