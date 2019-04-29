Serafica, Felicisima

Felicisima C. Serafica ("Ping"), aged 87, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born March 22, 1932 in Legazpi City, Philippines to Cipriano Agsaoay Serafica and Felicisima Serafica (nee: Evangelista), Ping was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Leonora and her brothers Cipriano, Benigno, Rodolfo and Luis. She joined The Ohio State University in 1977, where she initially held a joint appointment in the Department of Psychology and the Department of Paediatrics. In the mid-1990s, she switched to a full appointment in OSU's Developmental Psychology program. During her time at Ohio State, Ping was an active advocate for the rights of Asian-American students, and she also was involved in numerous committees helping to make the OSU campus a more welcoming place for women and minority groups. She retired in 2002 as Emeritus Associate Professor. Ping is survived by her nephews and nieces; grandnephews and grandnieces, and great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces living in the Philippines, Singapore, England, Canada, as well as many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9-11am until the time of the memorial service at 11am, all at the St. Thomas More Newman Center, 64 West Lane Avenue. Following the memorial service, her ashes will be returned to the Philippines. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary