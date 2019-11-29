|
|
Franklin II, Felix
1972 - 2019
Felix Howard Franklin II, 47, of Whitehall, went peacefully to his Lord on November 27, 2019 at OSU Hospital after a long well-fought battle with many illnesses following his lung transplant. Felix was born March 2, 1972 to Felix and Alvana (Hill) Franklin. He was avid Kentucky Wildcats Fan. Felix loved to draw and spend time with his family. Felix will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Alicia Franklin; children, Liasia Franklin, Amaya Michael, Demetrius Franklin; mother, (Bill Lindsey); sister, Jeanna Franklin; niece, Myosha Thompson; uncle, Mike Hill; along with many other family and friends. Felix was preceded in death by his father Felix H. Franklin Sr. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the OSU 4th floor MICU and his lung transplant team. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019