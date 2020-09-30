1/
Ferguson "Steve" James
1939 - 2020
James S. "Steve" Ferguson, age 81, of Westerville, OH passed away peacefully on Sep 25, 2020. Born Feb 4, 1939 in Huntington, WV, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda (nee Knichel/Friese), children, Sharon K. and Michael H. (Rebecca) Ferguson; stepson, Ronald (Jennifer) Friese; brother, Robert (Catherine) Ferguson; sister-in-law, Mary (nee Knichel) Amberger; and 7 grandchildren, Zachary (Jane), Hannah, and Luke Ferguson, Jordan and Joei Friese, Blair and Brodi Knodell. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ermile (nee Tucker) Ferguson, and former wife, Susan B. Ferguson. Steve was retired from the Defense Supply Center, Columbus. A private memorial service will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
