Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mozart's Cafe,
4784 N. High,
Columbus., OH
1940 - 2019
Fields Lynd Carmen Jo Obituary
Carmen Jo, Fields Lynd
1940 - 2019
Carmen Jo Fields Lynd, age 79, passed on September 20, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She is preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne and sister Patricia. She is survived by husband of 57 years Eugene; daughter Clare and Clare's three children, Jonah, Isaiah, and April; brother Tim; brothers and sisters in-law Charles and Sheila, Connie and Roger, and Margaret; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Born January 24, 1940 in Ironton Ohio, Carmen married the man she met when they were in first grade together. She was a devoted mother who adored her children, bringing them up with a love for the arts and world travel. She loved to read and attend the theater, enjoyed drawing and painting, cultivated an extensive collection of work by local artists, prepared a delicious cup of tea, and never tired of quoting Suzyisms. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbus Civic Theater. https://www.columbuscivic.org/donate.html. Celebration of Life on Nov. 29, 1-4pm at Mozart's Cafe, 4784 N. High, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
