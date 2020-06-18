Bernans, Fire Chief John
1942 - 2020
Fire Chief John Bernans, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on June 16, 2020. John was born on August 9, 1942. Chief John Bernans was a dedicated and proud Marine that served his country in Vietnam, a dutiful and passionate fireman for 40 years with the Franklin Township and Perry Township fire departments, spent his last 20 years as the Fire Chief of Liberty Township Fire Department, as well as serving as township administrator for many of those years. Chief Bernans attended Holy Family High School and Franklin University. Preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Valentina (Miklasevics) Bernans, and brother Rev. Father Arvids Bernans. John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Katherine (VanSkoy) Bernans; proud father of John Edward (wife, Nancy) Bernans, and Laura Kathleen Bernans. John was a proud grandfather to John Ryan, Jessica Lynn, Jacob Alan and Benjamin John Bernans. John is also survived by his brother, Evalds "Eddie" (wife, Mary) Bernans, and Margaret (husband, Ron Burton) Bernans. Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 22 from 1-4 and 6-9pm, because of social distancing recommendations we ask that you pay your respects to Chief Bernans' family in the following manner: Last Names beginning A-H 1-2 or 8-9pm, I-M 2-3 or 7-8pm, N-Z 3-4 or 6-7pm at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, (10700 Liberty Rd. South, Powell, Ohio 43065) on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:30am. Chief Bernans will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery (9571 North High St. Lewis Center, Ohio 43035) in a private ceremony with family and his firefighter brothers. Chief Bernans strongly believed in the advancement of his firefighters' education. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family ask that you support his legacy by making a direct donation/contribution in his name to the Liberty Township Fire Department (7761 Liberty Rd. North, Powell Ohio 43065). Monies raised will help support Liberty Township Firefighters' continuing education and help support the Chief John Bernans Future Firefighters Scholarship Fund for those candidates from Liberty Township interested in a career in the fire service which will be given annually to a graduating high school senior. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
1942 - 2020
Fire Chief John Bernans, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on June 16, 2020. John was born on August 9, 1942. Chief John Bernans was a dedicated and proud Marine that served his country in Vietnam, a dutiful and passionate fireman for 40 years with the Franklin Township and Perry Township fire departments, spent his last 20 years as the Fire Chief of Liberty Township Fire Department, as well as serving as township administrator for many of those years. Chief Bernans attended Holy Family High School and Franklin University. Preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Valentina (Miklasevics) Bernans, and brother Rev. Father Arvids Bernans. John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Katherine (VanSkoy) Bernans; proud father of John Edward (wife, Nancy) Bernans, and Laura Kathleen Bernans. John was a proud grandfather to John Ryan, Jessica Lynn, Jacob Alan and Benjamin John Bernans. John is also survived by his brother, Evalds "Eddie" (wife, Mary) Bernans, and Margaret (husband, Ron Burton) Bernans. Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 22 from 1-4 and 6-9pm, because of social distancing recommendations we ask that you pay your respects to Chief Bernans' family in the following manner: Last Names beginning A-H 1-2 or 8-9pm, I-M 2-3 or 7-8pm, N-Z 3-4 or 6-7pm at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, (10700 Liberty Rd. South, Powell, Ohio 43065) on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:30am. Chief Bernans will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery (9571 North High St. Lewis Center, Ohio 43035) in a private ceremony with family and his firefighter brothers. Chief Bernans strongly believed in the advancement of his firefighters' education. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family ask that you support his legacy by making a direct donation/contribution in his name to the Liberty Township Fire Department (7761 Liberty Rd. North, Powell Ohio 43065). Monies raised will help support Liberty Township Firefighters' continuing education and help support the Chief John Bernans Future Firefighters Scholarship Fund for those candidates from Liberty Township interested in a career in the fire service which will be given annually to a graduating high school senior. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.