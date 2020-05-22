Flo Clark
Clark, Flo
1927 - 2020
Flo Ann Clark, 93, of Circleville, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1927 in Groveport, Ohio to Walter and Lillian (Hamler) Babbert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Clark in 1987, son-in-law Harold Tener, grandson Mark, great granddaughter Sarah and brother Chester "Bill" Babbert. Flo is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Tener; son, David (Judy) Clark; grandchildren, Tim (Becky) Tener, Rebekah (Phil) Imler, Shannon (Brian) Loose, Tobe (Krista) Clark, Nathan (Trisha) Clark, Eva (Dustin) Steinhausser; grand daughter-in-law, Sandra Tener; and by 13 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1p.m. at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
