|
|
Flinn, Flora
1951 - 2019
Flora Whitthorne Flinn, age 67. Sunrise November 5, 1951 and Sunset May 23, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John AME Church, 7700 Crosswoods Dr, Columbus, OH 43235. Interment at 9:30am Monday at Dayton National Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the FLINN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019