Clemons, Florence
1931 - 2020
Florence Clemons, age 88, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-11 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Florence will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in Green Lawn Cemetery. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Florence's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
