Fortin, Florence J.
1922 - 2020
Florence Jane (Volk) Fortin, 97, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, March 13, 2020 with family at her side. She was born June 24, 1922 in Jersey City, NJ. In addition to her parents John and Jane Volk and sister Lillian (Raymond) Shallis, she is preceded in death by her husband Norman K. Fortin, and son Jeffery K. Fortin. Florence is survived by her daughters, Jane (Russell) Robbins and Jill (Matthew) Jehn; grandchildren, Emily (Oliver) Hautz, Michael Robbins, Braden Jehn and Avery Jehn; and great-grandchildren, Lelia Hautz, Benton Hautz and Maira Hautz. A 60-year resident of Minerva Park, Florence thoroughly enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens and backyard birds, especially her little hummers. She took great joy in the fact that she mowed her lawn well into her 80s. In addition to being an avid reader, she enjoyed going to lunch and visits to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Inniswood Metro Gardens. She cherished family and her home was the family gathering place for all holidays. She was a founding member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and prayed the holy rosary regularly. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 High St. Father Thomas Petry, Celebrant. Due to our recent health restrictions, visitation will not be held. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020