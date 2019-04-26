Home

Florence Johnson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Florence
1942 - 2019
Florence Johnson, age 76, passed away April 22, 2019. Celebration of Life 9:30 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater Liberty Temple Church of God In Christ, 1132 Windsor Ave, where her family will receive friends from 8:30 AM until time of service. Burial Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the Johnson family, please visit Florence's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019
