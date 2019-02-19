|
|
McAvay, Florence K.
1927 - 2019
Florence K. McAvay, age 91, of Canal Winchester, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Florence was born on August 1, 1927 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Anthony and Mary (Firlenzio) Falasco. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Walter McAvay and son-in-law Danny Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Baker; son, Thomas (Nancy) McAvay; grandson, Christopher Baker; and many "adopted" children and numerous friends. She was affectionately referred to as "Mom" and "Mother" by many! Her family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30PM with Deacon Steve Venturini officiating. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 5225 Refugee Rd., Columbus, OH 43232 at 11AM with Fr. William DeVille officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala, OH. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43055. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019