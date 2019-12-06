The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
1921 - 2019
Florence Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Florence
1921 - 2019
Florence Georgia Murphy, 98, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born July 17, 1921 in Londonderry, Ohio to the late Sherman and Nancy (Byers) Ebert. Family was very important to her and she cherished the time that they spent together. She was retired from Owens Illinois Inc. Georgia was an excellent seamstress and taught many people to sew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Murphy, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, grandson John Rittgers, and sons-in-law David Bechtel and Malcolm Spangler. Georgia is survived by her daughters, Nancy Spangler, Carol (Ronald) Ketchum, and Sharon Bechtel; grandchildren, Audrey (Mark) Reynolds, Ben (Heather) Bechtel, Jim Rittgers, Jerry Rittgers, Sharon (Florian) Herte, Carla (Larry) Hamilton, Lynnette Marstellar, David (Denise) Marstellar, and Nancy (Eric) Tomassi; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma (Homer) Willaughby and Claira Flucke; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11:30am-1:30p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where her funeral service will follow at 1:30p.m. Interment Beckett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
Remember
