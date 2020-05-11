George, Florence N. (Peponis)
1929 - 2020
Florence (Peponis) George, age 91, Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bickford of Scioto Senior Living, Upper Arlington, Ohio. Wife of the late James George. Florence was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Anastasia and Nicholas Peponis. After graduating from West High School in 1947, she began to work for her brother, Dr. Tom Peponis in Columbus. After that, Florence worked in the family grocery stores for many years. Florence was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio. Year after year she prepared food for the annual Greek Festival and volunteered in the church's bookstore. Florence also volunteered at the annual German Village Kiwanis Golf Outing to raise money for the Childhood League of Columbus as well as actively raised funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (ALSAC). Throughout her life, Florence was well-known for her talent and creativity including her flair for fashion, her home decorating, and her Greek cooking. Her detailed memories of family gatherings, friends and world happenings were a treat for all who listened. One of her greatest joys was her role of YiaYia (grandmother), to Matthew, Zoe, Niko, Luka, in addition to her role as step-grandmother to Marc Hilton and step great-grandmother to Zachary Hilton. She was a loving thea (aunt) to her many nieces and nephews and a cherished friend to all who met her. Her memory will be eternal. Florence is survived by her children, Mark (Jenny) George, Matthew George, Paul (Linda) George, Anastasia (Jack) Lewis; grandchildren, James Matthew George, Zoe George, Nikola George, Loukas George; step-grandson, Marc Hilton; step great-grandson, Zachary Hilton; sisters-in-law, Louise Karam, Mary Lou Dover and JoAnn George; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brother, Dr. Tom Peponis and his wife Laverne Peponis; brother, Dr. Peter Peponis and his wife Gari Peponis; Joseph and Jenny Kourie, George and Bert George, Dr. Louis George, Dr. Norman George, Joseph Karam, James Dover and Bess Dover. Florence was forever grateful to the caregivers at Bickford Assisted Living and her Nephew and Doctor, Tom Peponis Jr. and Cousin John Passias. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Greek Annunciation Church. Due to restrictions, streaming service only through www.greekcathedral.com/live-video/. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery following the funeral. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio. 43215 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.