Taylor, Florence
1924 - 2020
Florence W. Taylor, age 95, of Marengo, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Henry and Minnie Welch. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, February, 5, 2020 at the Schoedinger Linden Memorial Chapel, 2741 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43224, where the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11am. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020