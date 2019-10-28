Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Florence Watkins Obituary
Watkins, Florence
Florence M. Nicol Watkins, age 99, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Union County. Member St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Flower gardener, quilter, volunteer, caregiver, devoted servant of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by husband Shade, son Gary and others. Survived by daughter, Mary (Gary) Jobe of Marysville; and many others. Calling hours 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME. Funeral 2:30 p.m. Thursday St. John's Lutheran Church. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
