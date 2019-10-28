|
|
Watkins, Florence
Florence M. Nicol Watkins, age 99, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Union County. Member St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Flower gardener, quilter, volunteer, caregiver, devoted servant of Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by husband Shade, son Gary and others. Survived by daughter, Mary (Gary) Jobe of Marysville; and many others. Calling hours 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME. Funeral 2:30 p.m. Thursday St. John's Lutheran Church. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019