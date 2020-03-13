Home

Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
959 Bulen Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church,
959 Bulen Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Floyd Cain


1931 - 2020
Floyd Cain Obituary
Cain, Floyd
Floyd Cain, age 88, was born in Middletown, OH on April 16, 1931 to the late Willie and Marie Barnes Cain. He went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Willis Cain, Allie Cain, sisters Gladys Gayle and Geraldine (Jet) Jefferson. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Hazel Gardner Cain; daughter, Erselle Cain; sons, Reginald Cain, Gregory Cain, Willis Lloyd Cain, James Clea; brother, Wilford (Gloria) Cain; grandchildren, Monica (Lloyd) Hathcock, Jonathan (Erica) Cain, Rocinda Cain, Ranisha Cain and Bryan Cain; 11 great- grandchildren; brothers-in-law, James (Marian) Gardner, Melvin Gardner, Rev. Clarence A. Hill; many nieces and nephews, Bethany Baptist Church family, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service Monday, March 16, 2020, 11am at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206, Rev. Jonathan W. Bradford, Sr, officiating, where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020
