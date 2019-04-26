Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Kirby


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd Kirby Obituary
Kirby, Floyd
1930 - 2019
Floyd Kirby, 89, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna, parents Rafton and Mary Kirby. Surviving family includes children, Larry (Linda) Kirby, Rhonda Kirby; grandchildren, Angela, Rodney, Cori, Chad, Japheth; and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Entombment will follow at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now