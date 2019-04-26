|
|
Kirby, Floyd
1930 - 2019
Floyd Kirby, 89, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife Anna, parents Rafton and Mary Kirby. Surviving family includes children, Larry (Linda) Kirby, Rhonda Kirby; grandchildren, Angela, Rodney, Cori, Chad, Japheth; and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Entombment will follow at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019