|
|
Jakeway, Forest W.W.
1942 - 2019
Forest W. W. Jakeway, Jr., 76, passed away June 13, 2019. Born October 14, 1942, he served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he was awarded 2 purple hearts. Additionally, he was a Sergeant in the Ohio National Guard-helicopter, refueling unit. Forest loved fishing, bowling and sports. He was a member of Buckeye Football Nation and a #1 fan of the Cleveland Browns. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Mitch; grandchildren, Whitney, Shea, Cheyenne and Gunner; 6 great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Ashton, Ayden, Braylon, Kenn and Maysen; siblings, Katherine Williamson of Johnstown, Jesse Jakeway of Reynoldsburg, and Curtis Jakeway of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. Forest's family would like to extend a special "Thanks" to his caregivers, Kim Wilder, Virginia Speakman and his dear friend, Mike. Visitation will be held from Noon-1pm with a funeral service at 1pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, 43230. Interment with military honors will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019