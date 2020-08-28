1/
Forrest Curtin
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtin, Forrest
Forrest J. "Jerry" Curtin was born on March 6, 1926 to Hettie and Forrest Curtin and was a long time resident of Springfield, Ohio. Jerry passed away on August 26, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 65 years; their children, James (Tanya) Curtin and Carol (Timothy) Wright; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He earned a B.S. in Marketing from The Ohio State University and served in the Navy during World War II. Jerry's started his career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation in Columbus, Ohio, then moved to Springfield to work for The Credit Life Insurance Company. He retired as the CEO/President after 35 years of service. Committed to promoting his industry, Jerry served 15 years on the Board, including the role as Chairman, of the Consumer Credit Insurance Association, a national trade organization based in Chicago, IL which engaged regulatory agencies and Governors' offices in all 50 states. Other business involvements include serving as a Board member of the Ohio Association of Life Insurance Companies, Springfield Chamber of Commerce and Society Bank (now known as Key Bank) of Central Ohio. His community interests involved serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Health System of Western Ohio as well as Board member of the Junior Achievement and Mental Health Services of Clark, Champaign and Madison County. Also, he served two terms as President of the Springfield Country Club. The family extends their thanks to the staff at Oakwood Village for their outstanding care and support. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved