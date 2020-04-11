The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Forrest Keith Donley


1942 - 2020
Forrest Keith Donley Obituary
Donley, Forrest Keith
1942 - 2020
Forrest Keith Donley, 72, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away on April 8, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in South Webster, Ohio, to the late Forrest R. and Anita Carol (Johnson) Donley. After graduating from South Webster High School, Keith went on to be very politically active, working for the State of Ohio and serving political leaders over many years of campaigns. Keith is preceded in death by his parents; and his devoted partner, Gene. Keith is survived by his sister, Betty; his cousin Linda; nieces and nephews Shawn, Michele, Cathy, and Paul; and his wonderful companion, Willie the cat. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL. No public visitation or service will be held at this time; visit www.schoedinger.com for any updates, to share a memory, or post online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
