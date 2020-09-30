Waugh, Forrest

1953 - 2020

Forrest Dean Waugh, 67, passed away on September 29, 2020. He was born on February 9th, 1953 in Surry County, North Carolina to the late Hurl Waugh and Gladys (East) Waugh. Forrest was a graduate of Elyria High School and The Ohio State University where he was a member of the wrestling team. During his career, Forest held positions at the Ohio Youth Commission, Ohio BWC, Columbus Civil Service Commission and Frank Gates Service Company. Left behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Elyse Waugh, sisters Teresa and Phyllis, brothers James, Terry and a host of nephews, nieces and other family members and friends. Proceeded in death by his parents and son, Damaro (Maury) Lewis.Memorial Services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. The family will receive visitors the hour prior to services. Burial Services will be held in Surry County, NC on October 17, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store