Alexander, Frances

1932 - 2020

Frances Hake (Robert) Alexander, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 24, 2020. Born May 18, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Dorothy (Phillips) and Harry Hake Jr. Frances graduated from Hillsdale School and attended Connecticut College in New London, CT. She was a member of the Columbus Museum of Art where she was a docent, Rocky Fork Hunt and Country Club, Northport Point Cottage Owners Association, TWIG 3 of Nationwide Children's Hospital, Little Garden Club of Columbus and The Garden Club of America. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, hip and relevant grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a genuine friend. She touched many people during her journey and had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She was always more interested in hearing about you than talking about herself. She will be missed by all who knew her but provided us with enough fond memories to last a lifetime. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Webber); son, Charles Alexander; and son, Robert Alexander (Laura); five grandchildren, Ashley W. Farone (Lorne), John R and Sarah B. Alexander, Katherine H. and Mary F. Alexander; two great-grandchildren, Sofia Frances Farone, and Frances Estella Farone; sister-in-law, Albina Hake; niece, Anne H Bidwell. She is preceded in death by nephew Stephen Standish Hake, brother Harry Hake III, aunt Dorthea Hake, grandson Jason Webber, son-in-law Timothy Webber, daughter-in-law Janet L Alexander. Interment will be held at a later date in the garden at Atwill Memorial Chapel, Northport Point, MI. Memorials may be made to Atwill Memorial Chapel, 105 Northcutt Dr., Northport, MI 49670 or Helping Hands in the Garden, PO Box 360573, Columbus, OH 43236-0573.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store