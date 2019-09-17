|
Bailey, Frances Ann
1930 - 2019
Frances Ann Bailey, 89, long-time resident of Westerville, passed away on September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death her parents Jay and Leona Benton of Columbus, Ohio. Ann is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence; son, Tim; and sister, Ina May Williamson; along with many nieces and nephews. Ann was a 1948 graduate of Westerville High School and retiree from Judd's Moving and Storage. She was an engaged volunteer in the community and served over the years as president of the Child Conservation League, Heritage Crafts coordinator and exhibitor for the Westerville Music & Arts Festival, Deacon for Central College Presbyterian Church, craft coordinator at the Westerville Senior Center and Snowflake Castle. Ann was a member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Still Going Strong, Buckeye Sideliners, Westerville Historical Society, and longtime host for the local Arthritis Foundation Support Group. Along with these, she came to be an ardent supporter of through Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America (L.O.S.N.A.), where she served as a Past-High Priestess of Thea Court No. 5. and took part in many of their clubs. Her generous time, talents and love will be greatly missed by her family and friends along with her fearless "can do" attitude. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio. A service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home at 11am with burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. In a lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019