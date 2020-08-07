Wright, Frances Ann
1946 - 2020
Frances Ann Wright (Callahan), age 73, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Logan Elm Healthcare Center. She was born September 9, 1946 to the late Lawrence and Anna Callahan in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 51 years, Tommy Wright, Fran is by survived by children, Tommy (Tammy) Wright Jr. and Amy (Dale) Gregg, both of Ashville; 4 grandchildren, Cassandra (Josh) Seckman, Brandon (Alex) Wright, Gabby (Cody) Gregg and Peyton Gregg; new great grandchild, Aria Lynn Seckman; furry friend, Ruger; cousin, Francy (Wright) Carr of Roanoke, VA; and lifelong friends from the St. Mary's High School Class of 1964. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Holiday traditions of making pies at Thanksgiving and cookies at Christmas with them were special memories. The entire "extended family" anxiously awaited her famous "Crab Leg Dinner" every year. Fran and Tom lived for their family vacations and following their children and grandchildren around from state to state, apparent of how proud they were by their constant smiles. Fixtures at Teays Valley athletic events, Fran and Tom were huge Viking Fans, and loved their Yankees and Fighting Irish. Fran worked in the Healthcare Industry for over 35 years in the Pickaway and Fayette County areas. She enjoyed networking with her community and spreading her love of cooking by sharing her creations with her co-workers and clients. The family would like to thank Barb Tuinstra and the entire staff of Logan Elm Healthcare Center and Melissa Gantner and OhioHealth Berger Hospice for their loving care of our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 9 from 1-4pm at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Circleville, will be Monday, August 10 at 10a.m. with Graveside Service at the St. Joseph's Cemetery to follow with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's memory to: Teays Valley Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 146 Ashville, Ohio 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com