Kreiselman, Frances B.
1924 - 2020
Frances Bernice Kreiselman (nee Kurtz.) Born in Brooklyn, New York, Dec.23, 1924. She grew up in the Bronx where she met the love of her life, Bernie. They married in St. Petersburg Fla., where Bernie was stationed during World War II.Fran and Bernie moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1949 where they raised their three children. She helped organize the Columbus Jewish Center's first women's volley ball league. Fran was an avid bowler with B'nai Brith Women's league for many years, often averaging the highest weekly score. She was a voracious reader, and also looked forward to her weekly mahj games. She held various administrative positions, first with Sears Distribution Center, later retiring from Gates McDonald in 1986. Following retirement, she lovingly helped raise her four grandchildren. Fran was much more than the family matriarch to her children and grandchildren. She was also a mentor and dear friend to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernie, and her parents Myer and Miriam Kurtz. She is survived and sadly missed by her daughters, Karel (Jerry) Kroos and Jill (Richard) Bradburn; son, Doug (Kathy) Kreiselman; grandchildren, Joanna (Tyler) Kreiselman-Drombosky, Cory Bradburn, Alexandra (Amber) Kreiselman, Chloe Bradburn, Michelle (Chuck) Klein, Kevin (Sheila) Kroos; dear sister, Helene Peselnick and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family services will be held Thursday at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jewish Community Center of Columbus would be appreciated. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.