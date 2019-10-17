|
Cotterill, Frances
Frances Eileen Cotterill, age 97, of Columbus, passed Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Kobacker House surrounded by her family. She was born on July 17, 1922 in Dexter, Ohio to the late Floyd and Neva (Romine) Cleland. Frances worked for OSU for many years and owned/managed several rental properties. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ivan, beloved son Jerry and 11 siblings. Fran is survived by her daughters, Connie (Jim) Schumaker, Jenny (Lou) Flocken; son, Dean (Julie Balawajder); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 4 sisters. Friends may call at the Indianola Church of Christ, 2141 Indianola Ave. on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10-11am. A service will be held at 11am with Pastor Mike Richardson officiating, followed by a light lunch reception. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frances' memory to the Indianola Church of Christ. Additional details and condolences at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019