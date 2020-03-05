|
|
Cray, Frances E.
1929 - 2020
Frances E. Cray, age 90, of Westerville, passed away March 3, 2020. Former employee of Cockerell's Restaurant. Member of Spring Road Church of Christ. Survived by her husband of 21 years, Richard; children, Robert (Terri) Scott, Steve (Tara) Scott, Gary Scott and Barbara (John) Hoopes; 9 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Isabell Swain and Annabell Stanley; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday 2-4 p.m., where service will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. Robin Weir, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020