Eldredge, Frances
Frances B. Eldredge "Francee", age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in North Port, FL. Born and raised in Columbus (Grandview Heights), Ohio, Francee attended St. Mary of the Springs High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from The Ohio State University. She was an elementary school teacher in the Columbus Public School system for 20+ years and a trained literacy coordinator through The Literacy Collaborative at The Ohio State University. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald Bianco, her nephew John Bianco and parents Dan and Linda Bianco. Francee is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Donald; sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Eldredge and Michael (Gina) Eldredge; grandchildren, Alexis, Donte, Reed and Bella Eldredge; best friend, Laura (John) O'Brien; sister-in-law, Nancy Bianco; brother-in-law, Robert Eldredge (Cindy); nieces, Michele Lackovic and Alison Musumeci; nephews, Dan Bianco, Stephen and John Eldredge; and her beloved dogs, Skylar and Spike. The funeral is scheduled for 10am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Rd., Powell. Fr. James P. Black, presiding. Interment to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio. A Celebration of Life to follow the committal service at the home of Michael and Gina Eldredge, 2210 Woodland Hall Dr., Powell, Ohio. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019